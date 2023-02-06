Cody Rhodes Addresses Possible Presidential Run

Over the years, there have been a handful of wrestlers who have gotten involved in politics, and when it comes to having political aspirations at one point or another, one who may come as a shock is the 2023 men's Royal Rumble winner, Cody Rhodes.

Rhodes sat down with fellow WWE Superstar Logan Paul on his podcast, "ImPAULsive", earlier this week and revealed two of his major childhood dreams: becoming WWE Champion and President of the United States.

"I don't want to run for President anymore. That seems like a terrible thing. Also, [there's] the tattoo on the neck," Rhodes said. "The dude drew it and I've always liked the design. The American Nightmare design was what it was."

Cody Rhodes unveiled the sizable neck tattoo during the 2020 "Revolution" pay-per-view event in Chicago. He added that while getting the tattoo, his artist offered to give him a break, but he declined to take it because he didn't realize the final piece would end up being almost double the size of the drawing. He also discussed the reactions from some of the AEW personnel, revealing that Tony Khan didn't think he was serious about getting it on his neck while Jim Ross stared at it during the duration of a production meeting.

Rhodes signed with WWE in 2006 but left the company a decade later. He went on to become one of the co-founders of AEW in 2019, where he won the TNT Championship thrice. He left the company in February 2022 and subsequently made his return to WWE in April at WrestleMania 38.

