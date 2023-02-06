Dave Bautista Reflects On 'Storybook Ending' To Drax And WWE

Over the last decade, WWE legend Dave Bautista has entertained fans worldwide as Drax the Destroyer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

In an interview on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Bautista confirmed "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" will be the last time he portrays the superhero. "It's hard but it's time," he said. "And it's the perfect exit. We all had those perfect kind of character arcs and such a storybook ending."

Bautista correlates his seven appearances as Drax to his professional wrestling career, which concluded against Paul "Triple H" Levesque at WrestleMania 35. "I ended it on a storybook note and I would never go back and tarnish that," he said. "With Drax, I just got to end the perfect way and I would never sign up for another job as Drax just to get a paycheck. I would tarnish that and I won't do it."

With WrestleMania returning to Hollywood, fans have speculated that Bautista could be the headline attraction for the WWE Hall of Fame. Though he was announced as an inductee for the 2020 class, the Hall of Fame ceremony was postponed due to the global pandemic. When WWE held the ceremony in the Thunderdome the following year for both the 2020 and 2021 classes, Bautista was unavailable due to a scheduling conflict. Bautista disclosed he had requested to be inducted at a future ceremony where he could properly thank the fans and the people who made his career possible.

