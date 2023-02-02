Aliyah Deletes Tweets Commenting On Absence From WWE Programming

WWE superstar Aliyah has responded to fans wondering about her inactivity in a series of deleted tweets (via Sportskeeda). Fans haven't seen Aliyah since the September 12, 2022 edition of "WWE Raw." On that episode, she and Raquel Rodriguez lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to Dakota Kai and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL. When a fan on Twitter pressed Aliyah about not appearing on WWE TV in the last several months, she responded, claiming that she's been cleared to perform since October 27. Another fan chimed in, suggesting that Aliyah return to the ring to avoid boredom. Aliyah said it isn't her call. This would seem to imply that creative simply has nothing for her at the moment.

Back in September, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Aliyah had suffered an injury. Per the report, the injury wasn't considered to be a serious one. While the nature of the injury wasn't initially revealed, Aliyah posted an image showing a sizable bruise on her right shoulder with the caption, "Never giving up." She later confirmed that she had suffered an AC joint sprain and an elevated first rib.

It was also reported that Aliyah was expected to be back on TV shortly, but that obviously hasn't materialized. Aliyah told her Instagram followers that she didn't know what the future would hold or when she'd be back. She told her fans that she would return better than ever, but with WrestleMania season now in full swing, Aliyah appears to be on the outside looking in.