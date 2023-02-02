Teddy Long Contrasts Rhea Ripley With WWE Attitude Era Star

Over the past few months, the comparisons between 2023 women's Royal Rumble winner, Rhea Ripley, and WWE Hall of Famer Chyna have increased — this is likely due to her relationship with Dominik Mysterio reminding some of Chyna's with Eddie Guerrero in the early 2000s. Another reason may be that they both have been known for their impressive physiques, towering over most of the other women on the WWE roster.

Speaking to "Sportskeeda," WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long addressed the Ripley and Chyna comparisons. "Chyna was Chyna," Long said. "Speaking of Rhea Ripley, there is certainly no comparison here. I think Rhea Ripley has her own style. But, she reminds you of Chyna because of the toughness, you know what I mean? That lingers with you. So, I think Rhea will be a big star and God rest Chyna's soul." Despite previously holding the "WWE Raw" Women's Championship, Ripley has appeared to come into her own as of late.

Ripley will have the opportunity to further cement her place in WWE at WrestleMania 39, when she takes on Charlotte Flair for the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship. Long discussed his overall thoughts on Ripley's improvement, and revealed he believes she will defeat Flair at WrestleMania. "She is legit," Long said. "Speaking of her being the winner of the rumble, this young lady has certainly come a long way in a short time. She has certainly proved herself to everybody in WWE and she certainly proved to the fans, you know, the WWE Universe, that, 'Hey, I am the one to take on Charlotte Flair and become the next ... Women's Champion.'"

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Sportskeeda" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc for the transcription.