Rhea Ripley Is Happy To Be Compared To WWE Hall Of Famer

Fans comparing current wrestlers to their historical counterparts will seemingly always be a thing in the world of professional wrestling. Whether it's comparisons between Bray Wyatt and The Undertaker or Ricky Starks and The Rock, people often associate key traits and trademarks of modern wrestlers with similar attributes that legends of the past had in their prime.

For this year's women's Royal Rumble match winner Rhea Ripley, the comparisons between her and WWF legend Chyna have persisted for the past several years. Following her victory at the WWE Royal Rumble event in San Antonio, Texas, Ripley spoke to BT Sport's Ariel Helwani about being compared to the "Ninth Wonder of the World" in recent years. "I think it's cool, I want people to keep saying that," Rhea affirmed.

One of the most notable moments from Chyna's run in the WWF was her Intercontinental Championship win back in 1999, which Ripley wants to emulate. "Kofi [Kingston] said he wants to see me go for the Intercontinental title and I'm so down for it, I love being compared to Chyna," Ripley said.

Although intergender wrestling is far less frequent in modern WWE, Ripley is currently undefeated in intergender matches on the main roster, defeating Akira Tozawa in her only match against a male wrestler to date.

While she appreciates the comparisons, Rhea also wants to build her own legacy regardless. "I can't be the next Chyna. She was amazing and she was herself and she was unique ... but I'm the first Rhea Ripley," The Judgement Day member concluded.