Ricky Starks Addresses Comparisons To The Rock

Since his debut in AEW back in June 2020, Ricky Starks has frequently been compared to wrestling icon and acting superstar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, both due to Starks' excellent promo ability and what many have seen as a similar fashion sense. Starks has often commented on the comparison, and at times has admitted that it's bothered him.

That said, the AEW star isn't against being compared to The Rock, something he admitted in a recent interview with The Ringer. "I really don't [hate the comparison]," Starks said. "In fact, it's a huge compliment to have. I think there's a misconception that I hate the comparison; I actually don't. What I hate about the comparison sometimes is people say 'You steal the Rock. You try to be just like [him].' And it's like, I actually don't. The Rock was never ... the Rock was number three on my list of favorite wrestlers; Undertaker was number one."

"So when people try to discredit my talents because they think I'm trying to be someone else, that's when I have an issue with it. Yesterday, I went to this event and people are like, 'You remind me of ...' They always have to put an era of Rock on it for some reason, like 'the Nation of Domination Rock' or something like that. But then I get people who say, 'You just remind me of a young Rock.' And I go, 'That's really nice. That's really cool,' because at least that's a connection that you have." Starks will be in action this Sunday at AEW All Out, taking on former Team Taz partner Powerhouse Hobbs in what will actually be his first ever singles match on an AEW pay-per-view.