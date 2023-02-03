Konnan Says This WWE Star Will Follow The Rock And John Cena To Hollywood

Professional wrestling has created stars that have gone on and found major success in the world of Hollywood such as The Rock, John Cena, and Batista. Following the success of these three, other pro wrestling stars have teased getting into the film industry such as Bianca Belair, while Mercedes Mone — formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE — has found success with "The Mandalorian."

While some are expecting Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to be one of the next WWE stars to transition into Hollywood, AAA head booker Konnan has a different "WWE SmackDown" star in mind.

"[Karrion Kross has] obviously got a good mind for the business," Konnan said while on "K100 w/ Konnan & Disco." "When I met him, he had a very high wrestling IQ for somebody that had been in the business for that little time. I knew he was going to be a star and he is going to be a star and I think he will go to Hollywood one day, much like Batista and Cena, you know, and The Rock did."

Following Kross' 2021 release from WWE, he wrestled on the independent scene while also working on projects outside wrestling, with one project being the reason he grew his hair out. Kross played a part in a Taya Valkyrie and John Morrison-produced horror film known as "The Iron Sheik Massacre."

Kross has not landed a major film role as of yet but featured in a TV series called "Before the Dark" back in 2013. The former "NXT" Champion is currently entangled in a feud with Rey Mysterio, with the two recently battling on "SmackDown" where Mysterio walked away victorious.

