Here Is Al Snow's Biggest Piece Of Advice For AEW

Al Snow thinks that AEW has a serious bloating problem on their hands.

"You have too many people," Snow said on an Ad Free Shows Q&A. Snow was in a lecturing mood and gave the fledgling promotion advice on properly utilizing its talent. "Understand that every one of those people that's under contract is an investment. You can't market and properly commercialize all of those people because you just don't have enough television real estate to go around. When you have the television real estate, you can only sell one product." Snow went on to compare wrestling to commercials, noting that car commercials don't try to sell consumers "a car and a hot dog."

"The more you broaden the spotlight the dimmer it gets," Snow explained. Snow, who runs Ohio Valley Wrestling, has a simple solution to AEW's overwhelming amount of talent, and that is to drastically cut the roster as much as possible. He feels that the talent that remains must be treated with "laser-focus on those that they want to sell," so as to make a better return on their investment.

Al Snow isn't suggesting that the roster should just be a handful of talent, but that a happy medium must be found. "Keep that depth that you've got enough that when you need to build somebody you have somebody significant," Snow concluded, comparing the roster to a pool, and noting that one wants a pool that is deep enough to dive into, but not "so deep that you might potentially drown."