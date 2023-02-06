ROH Had Big Plans For Jeff Cobb Before He Left In 2019

Not so long ago, before he was part of Will Ospreay's United Empire stable, Jeff Cobb was part of the Ring of Honor roster. In fact, it could be argued Cobb's run with ROH, which lasted, full-time, from 2018 to 2019, was the catalyst for him becoming a player in NJPW, where has twice won the IWGP Tag Team titles with Great-O-Khan, as well as the NEVER Openweight Championship.

In a recent interview with WrestlingNewsCo Cobb revealed that things could've gone differently for him in ROH, given the plans for him prior to his departure. Those are plans that Cobb – who recently worked ROH Final Battle in December – wouldn't mind revisiting with the promotion.

"Before I left ROH at the end of 2019, I was in line to get another ROH World Championship title shot," Cobb said. "So why wouldn't I want to do that again? Who's the champion now, Cesaro? Why not? I'd love to fight him."

The ROH World title isn't the only belt Cobb is interested in, however, revealing he wouldn't mind going after Samoa Joe and the ROH World Television title, a belt he once held for over 220 days.

"Last when I was there, I had the ROH TV Championship, undefeated," Cobb said. "I lost it in a multi-man match, which I don't know why management wants to put us in multi-man matches. They make no sense. But I didn't lose, I didn't get a rematch, because the champ at the time was scared I was coming back after him. So in my mind, I'm still the ROH TV Champion. People always compare Samoa Joe to myself, I think that may be a Polynesian thing. But if I want to fight somebody, Samoa Joe is a great person to fight."

