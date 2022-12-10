Jeff Cobb Announced For Match On ROH Final Battle Zero Hour

Jeff Cobb will be making his return to Ring of Honor for the first time in over two years.

ROH's Final Battle Zero Hour pre-show card was unveiled on Friday night's "AEW Rampage", and with that came the announcement that Cobb would be going head-to-head with Mascara Dorada. Cobb's last appearance in ROH was at Gateway to Honor 2020, where he faced Dalton Castle, Kenny King, and Tracy Williams in a four-way match. He did appear at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view earlier this year which was co-promoted by ROH's sister company AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. On that night, Cobb and fellow United Empire member Great-O-Khan lost the IWGP Tag Team Titles to FTR in a three-way match.

This will be Dorada's first match in ROH. He previously wrestled one match for AEW. He got a win over Serpentico on the September 19 episode of "Dark: Elevation." He had a five-year run in WWE, where he was one-third of the Lucha House Party and wrestled under the moniker of Gran Metalik. Dorada is also known for his time in CMLL, Impact, and GCW.

Two huge tag team matches were also announced for the pre-show, as the Jericho Appreciation Society's Matt Menard and Angelo Parker will be squaring off against Cheeseburger and Eli Isom. The Kingdom's Matt Taven and Mike Bennett will collide with Top Flight. Additionally, recent AEW signee, Willow Nightingale will face off with Trish Adora.

Final Battle will take place Saturday at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. Wrestling Inc. will have live coverage for the show, beginning at 3 PM ET/2 PM CT.