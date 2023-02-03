Top AEW Star Hopes Tony Khan Re-Signs Brian Cage

It was recently revealed that Brian Cage is coming to the end of his AEW contract. Now, the focus shifts to what he will do next, whether that means re-signing with AEW or moving on to another promotion. One person who has made it clear they would like Cage to stay with AEW is Chris Jericho, who told "Daily Star" that "[Cage] has become a way more valuable part of our roster and I would sign him for sure." Cage's time with AEW has been hit and miss since his stint with Team Taz ended, as there was a lengthy period where he wasn't used. This led to his wife Melissa Santos making controversial remarks online about his status. Even Jericho admitted that "six months ago I might have said 'Well, whatever, if he stays that's cool,'" showcasing that Cage has managed to win "The Influencer" over with his recent performances.

At ROH's Final Battle, Cage captured the World Six-Man Championship alongside Toa Liona and Kaun, and he has been featured heavily on "AEW Dynamite" as of late, with recent matches against Bryan Danielson and Konosuke Takeshita. Jericho believes that in the past six months, fans have seen "the best Brian Cage has ever been," so it's no wonder that he now wants Cage to stick around.

"I think he's finally starting to understand some of the psychology of wrestling rather than just moves and that sort of thing," Jericho said. "He is one of a kind with his size and agility, but now there is more intensity and I think he's really understanding who he is as a wrestler."