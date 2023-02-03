WWE Hall Of Famer Shoots Down Report Brock Lesnar Has Heat

Following his elimination this year from the men's Royal Rumble match by Bobby Lashley, Brock Lesnar absolutely lost it, bringing chaos and destruction to the ringside area as he processed the disbelief of his exit. In addition to smashing the commentary table with the ring steps, "The Beast" manhandled WWE referee Eddie Orengo, forcing him over the barricade — reportedly gaining Lesnar a "little heat" behind the curtain. However, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is not buying it.

"Whoever wrote that story, man — they should be fired. They really should," Booker T said on the "The Hall of Fame" podcast. "What do they know about heat? If Brock Lesnar got heat, trust me, he's not gonna know about it. Who's gonna go tell him? Who's gonna tell him? This guy is drawing money to the show, alright, that's why. He's a major player ... When I first saw that story, I just shook my head and went, 'Wow.'"

It wouldn't be the first time tales of heat for "The Beast" have surfaced. For example, in November 2018, it was suggested that Lesnar's "dangerous and reckless" delivery of German suplexes on former WWE Superstar Sunil Singh during an episode of "WWE Raw" drew a negative reaction backstage. Echoing similar sentiments to Booker T, it was indicated, even back then, that the former WWE Champion was somewhat bulletproof in the company. Moving forward, it looks as if Lesnar and Lashley are penciled in for another showdown, perhaps as soon as this month's Elimination Chamber.



