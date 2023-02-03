Vince McMahon Open To WWE Sale Where He Doesn't Stay With Company

WWE has started preparing for a sale since Vince McMahon returned to the company in January, after "retiring" last summer due to mounting scandals. The former WWE CEO and current Chairman held near total control for decades, making many believe he'd never let go of the brand he built even after a sale. Suggestions of McMahon looking for a "Dana White-type deal" have been made, with speculation about "The Genetic Jackhammer" hoping to stay on and be involved in WWE's day-to-day operations even after potentially selling the company.

Current WWE CEO Nick Khan has been on a recent media tour talking about the idea of such a transaction, stopping by CNBC to discuss the rumors surrounding McMahon's continued involvement post-sale. Khan stated that McMahon has "declared to the board" that he's 100% open to sale offers that don't allow for him being "included in the company moving forward." Despite that sentiment, Khan said it's "tough to take control" from the 40+ year Chairman of WWE, mentioning that McMahon has prioritized the shareholders' value and would be willing to step away if the right deal comes together. Just what organization might acquire WWE is still a question mark, with a list of reported potential buyers circulating around the internet. Khan has stated McMahon would yield responsibilities for WWE several times now, with the most recent instance coming during the WWE Investor Call Thursday.

WWE is currently operating at an all-time high level, making it very attractive to a potential buyer given the company's rapid rate of success in recent months. As far as how long the process will take, Khan also mentioned that he doesn't see it being lengthy, predicting the sale will take about three months to finalize, placing it on track to potentially occur not long after WrestleMania 39.