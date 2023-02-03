Backstage Note About WWE's SmackDown Plans For Sami Zayn

Fans attending tonight's "WWE SmackDown" live in Greenville, SC are set to experience the next installment in The Bloodline saga, as Sami Zayn is reportedly set to appear on the show. According to Fightful Select, WWE creative had planned for Zayn to "appear wearing a hoodie to hide his identity" as of Thursday night, similar to the look he sported on the "SmackDown" before the Royal Rumble, where he drew Roman Reigns' ire by defying him.

WWE has already announced Undisputed Universal Champion Reigns for the show too, likely to discuss the aftermath of Zayn's decision to turn on The Bloodline, and start the preparation for his upcoming match with 2023 Men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. The report did suggest that plans are always "subject to change." Not only is Zayn set to be in town for tonight's show, but Fightful also revealed that all Bloodline members will be in attendance. The news of Zayn appearing on "SmackDown" could align with reports that WWE is planning Reigns vs. Zayn as the main event of Elimination Chamber, taking place in the former "Honorary Uce"s hometown of Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

The Royal Rumble also saw the continuation of Bray Wyatt's mysterious interactions with Uncle Howdy during his match with LA Knight, with Fightful stating that Wyatt and Howdy were set to be in town for "SmackDown" as well. Following the first ever Mountain Dew Pitch Black match, it's been reported that WWE will continue doing sponsorship matches, with the next one planned for WrestleMania 39. Other unannounced names reportedly set for tonight's show include Shotzi Blackheart and Sheamus.