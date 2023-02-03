Booker T Hates This WWE NXT Vengeance Day Match

"WWE NXT" presents its first premium live event of the year — Vengeance Day — this Saturday in Charlotte, North Carolina. Six matches make up the card, including The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defending the "NXT" Tag Team Championship against Pretty Deadly, Wolfgang and Mark Coffey of Gallus, and Chase University's Andre Chase and Duke Hudson. WWE Hall of Famer and "NXT" commentator Booker T is not a fan though and "hates" the idea of this bout.

"I mean, they're just throwing all kind of shenanigans in this thing, man," Booker T said on the "The Hall of Fame" podcast. "I mean, you got three young tag teams and you got The New Day, right? The thing is, [The] New Day has thrown up all kind of, you know, smoke, you know, all kind of distractions. And in a situation like this, the most experienced team is gonna have the advantage."

Back in January — apparently at the request of Shawn Michaels — The New Day arrived in "NXT" and challenged Pretty Deadly for their tag titles at Deadline; they walked away as the new champions. To that effect, Booker T questioned why Kingston and Woods are even wrestling in "NXT" in the first place after all of their success on WWE's main roster. "This is what this is all about: power [and] control," Booker T added. "It's like, you know, being in politics right now for these guys ... These guys should not be in 'NXT.'"



