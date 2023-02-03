Michelle McCool Reflects On Slowly Starting To Hate Pro Wrestling

Women's wrestling has changed for the better in recent years, but it hasn't been easy. A big part of WWE's Divas era was Michelle McCool, who made a surprise appearance at the 2023 Royal Rumble — one that evidently came together fairly last minute — before ultimately lasting 14 minutes. Her full-time in-ring career came to a close in 2011, but appearing on "Busted Open Radio," McCool reflected on why she had already started to sour on professional wrestling beforehand.

"I started not liking something that I loved so much," McCool said. "It wasn't an overnight decision, it was like a two-year process." Though it wasn't easy for her to walk away, she told Vince McMahon "I don't want to hate something that I absolutely love and adore." McCool says that while she was thrilled for them, it was tough after leaving to see how much more the women were appreciated compared to when she was still active. Then she felt the love of 50,000-plus fans at the Royal Rumble. "I've never felt more love by the fans than when I came out on [Saturday]," McCool continued. "We didn't get that, and that's just super special."

Yet without superstars like McCool, it can be argued that the women's division wouldn't be where it is today — be it them getting more than 20 minutes in the ring or having multiple women's matches on the card. And while the Divas generation was often disparaged, McCool took great pride in being able to fight for something. "I wouldn't change a thing," she added. "I've never shied away from hard work, I've never shied away from week after week fighting for what we did get."

