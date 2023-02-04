WWE Star Returns And Attacks Apollo Crews At NXT Vengeance Day

Apollo Crews' former bodyguard Commander Azeez made his WWE return during tonight's NXT Vengeance Day match between Crews and Carmelo Hayes. Azeez has gone back to his ring name, Dabba-Kato. Dabba-Kato was the ring name he used for "Raw Underground."

During tonight's event, Kato helped Crews by stopping Trick Williams from assisting Hayes. After the match, Kato hugged Crews, but things took a turn for the worst for Crews after Kato hit a chokeslam on the steel chair. By the way, it was Hayes who won the 2-out-of-3 Falls match.

One of Kato's last matches on WWE TV was the April 1, 2022 episode of "SmackDown," where he was part of the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Since then he has wrestled a few matches in WWE Main Event and several non-televised "NXT" house shows. His latest one was on January 20, where he and Xyon Quinn lost to The Dyad (Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler).

It was back in 2021 on the WWE main roster when Crews aligned himself with Kato. It happened around the time when Crews was the WWE Intercontinental Champion from April to August. As noted, Crews made his "NXT" return back in June 2022 and called out "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker then. Crews' first run in "NXT" was from August 2015 until April 2016, when he was moved to the main roster. His last match before returning back to "NXT" was on the May 30, 2022, edition of "Main Event."

