Interesting News On WWE's 2022 House Show Numbers Revealed

WWE's rigorous schedule has often been discussed when talking about the wear and tear that performers experience due to the non-stop nature of professional wrestling. On top of this, WWE has routinely hosted hundreds of untelevised live events each year, with some wrestlers -– such as Jon Moxley (FKA Dean Ambrose) in 2015 – consistently working well over 15 dates a month.

However, since the creation of AEW and the COVID-19 pandemic, that rapid house show culture has seemingly changed within the WWE, at least for the time being. In 2022, the first year that had zero COVID restrictions since 2019, WWE only ran around 147 house shows throughout the year, as documented by Wrestlenomics. This is in contrast to the 300+ untelevised live events the company presented from 2015 to 2019 and even pales in comparison to the relatively light 200 house shows per year that the company would routinely run in the mid-2000s.

WWE's 2022 house show total was the smallest in a calendar year dating all the way back to 2001, when the company only ran 97 house shows throughout the calendar year. Furthermore, according to Wrestlenomics' graph, last year was the fifth lightest non-pandemic affected year since 1990, with 1998, 1999, 2000, and 2001 being the only years it outpaced.

The unpredictable future of WWE as it stands right now means that we can't be too sure if this trend will continue for the company. However, it is important to add that 2023 will be the first year that All Elite Wrestling, WWE's premier competitor in the United States, will begin running consistent house shows of their own entitled "House Rules" beginning in Troy, Ohio on March 18.