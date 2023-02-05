Backstage News On Why Ronda Rousey Dropped SmackDown Women's Championship

It was recently reported that Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler challenging for the Women's Tag Team Championships is one of five locked-in matches for WWE WrestleMania 39; however, that wasn't the original plan for the former UFC star according to Dave Meltzer on the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio."

At first, WWE was going to have Rousey compete against Raquel Rodriguez for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship at the "Grandest Stage of Them All." But the company made a last-minute decision to put the title on Charlotte Flair when she returned to in-ring action. It has now been confirmed that "The Queen" will be defending the gold against the 2023 women's Royal Rumble winner, Rhea Ripley.

This happened after Rousey decided she wants to have a tag team run alongside Basezler, her real-life friend, and it is expected that will be her direction when she returns to television. WWE had been tapping into the pair's relationship during Rousey's most recent run with the "SmackDown" Women's title, and that is now going to see them become an official team.

It is currently unknown whether Rodriguez will still be in a featured spot at WrestleMania, but she is a confirmed participant in the upcoming women's Elimination Chamber match. The winner will face Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39 for the "Raw" Women's Championship. While Rodriguez is seemingly no longer set to face Rousey at 'Mania, she did share the ring with her on the December 30 episode of "SmackDown," with Rousey coming out on top of their singles match.