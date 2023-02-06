Kurt Angle Makes Bold Prediction For Cody Rhodes And Rhea Ripley

Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley emerged victorious from last week's Royal Rumble matches to punch their tickets to WrestleMania 39. The pair have now guaranteed themselves a major title opportunity at the big two-night event, with The Judgment Day member confirming she will go after the "SmackDown" Women's Championship, currently held by Charlotte Flair. Meanwhile, "The American Nightmare" is focused on an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship clash against Roman Reigns in April. Even though a lot can change from now until WrestleMania, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has already provided his prediction.

"I think those matches are going to be really, really good," Angle said on "The Kurt Angle Show" podcast. "You know, Cody Rhodes, I'm expecting him to win this thing ... I think it's his time. And Rhea Ripley, I wouldn't doubt if she won it. She's been up and coming. She's been pretty strong lately, so you never know."

Angle's forecast may ultimately come to pass, as BetOnline's odds revealed last week that Rhodes and Ripley are currently the favorites to win their respective guaranteed title matches in Los Angeles. Although the bookmaker has Rhodes facing Reigns and Ripley taking on Flair at WrestleMania 39, those particular bouts are not yet set in stone. In "The American Nightmare's" case, Sami Zayn has the opportunity to throw a spanner in the works as he challenges Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship next week at the Elimination Chamber premium live event.

