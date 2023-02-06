AJ Lee Asked To Work With This WWE Star Multiple Times

As many strides as women's wrestling has made in the United States over the last decade, including in WWE, it wasn't that long ago that it was unfortunately still an afterthought to major promotions. This was despite the fact that WWE featured talents such as The Bella Twins and AJ Lee, who even with the shortcomings of the women's division at the time, did their best to try and elevate it. During a Golden Ring Collectibles virtual signing, former WWE star Summer Rae talked about how Lee went to bat for her while the two worked for WWE in 2013. Sadly, her efforts were unsuccessful.

"AJ did ask to work me multiple times and they didn't give it to her," Rae said. "AJ was kind of working the same people over and over, and we had one match on "Superstars" or something. Because I was so tall, I could base her for a lot of her lucha and high flying stuff. She just really liked working with me, and she didn't think I had a shot, like I wasn't given a shot. She asked Vince and she asked a lot of people, and they just said 'No.'"

Including the aforementioned "WWE Superstars" match, Rae and Lee would wrestle each other three times in singles action, and twice in tag team action, before Lee retired from wrestling in 2015. In a sign of the times, the three singles bouts, all of which were won by Lee, went for a combined total of seven minutes and thirty four seconds.

