AEW Star Feels Sami Zayn Angle At WWE Royal Rumble Went Too Long

In the aftermath of the Royal Rumble, it's what transpired following the Roman Reigns-Kevin Owens main event that has been on the lips of wrestling fans since. With Roman Reigns demanding the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn put a cap on The Bloodline's destruction of Kevin Owens, Zayn had had enough and struck Reigns in the back with a chair, setting off an eruption of the live crowd but also a beatdown of his own for making such a choice. But if there was one criticism of how everything played out, AEW commentator Tony Schiavone verbalized it on his own podcast, feeling that things "went too long."

However, despite that one ding, Schiavone explained on "What Happened When with Tony Schiavone" just how much he really enjoyed the rest. "The angle, I liked it," Schiavone said. "It was very well done, good drama; when one of The Usos walks away — very, very good drama."

Things further escalated this past week on "SmackDown" with Sami Zayn hitting the ring to go after Roman Reigns during the show's final segment before Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa put a stop to it with brute force. However, the stage is now set for Zayn to challenge Reigns at Elimination Chamber in a few short weeks for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Additionally, Schiavone was impressed with another moment during the actual Royal Rumble match, which stood out to him above everything else — the mid-air collision between Logan Paul and Ricochet. "I thought it was one of the more spectacular moves I had seen in many moons," Schiavone said. "That move took a hell of a lot of timing, it was really good."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "What Happened When with Tony Schiavone" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.