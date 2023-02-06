Candice LeRae Confirms Recent Injury

Injuries are a part of professional wrestling. As with any sport, no matter how well a wrestler takes care of themselves physically, sometimes things just happen. Candice LeRae knows this quite well, having dealt with her fair share of injuries over the years throughout her career. More recently, however, LeRae was shelved for a few weeks as a result of a "freak accident, according to City News Everywhere. And while LeRae didn't disclose the nature or severity of the ailment to the Ottawa outlet, she did explain how injuries have taken on a new significance now that she's a mother.

"Before, I was like, 'Well, I don't care. It's just myself, so if it happens, it happens and that's the risk we're taking.' But now, of course," LeRae said, "it does affect [my son] as well. So, it's a very real thing but, I mean, WWE takes such good care of us. The medical staff we have, they do so much for us and we do everything we can to prevent anything, so, yeah, of course, in the back of my head, I'm like, 'Oh, I don't want to be hurt because I want to be a very present mother,' I do feel like I'm not as worried as you think I'd be," she added.

LeRae was absent from WWE television following a match on "WWE Raw" in October where she teamed with Bianca Belair to take on Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. As a result, she was not a part of Survivor Series or the WarGames match. But now seemingly recovered, "The Poison Pixie" looks to get back on track as one of four competitors tonight on "Raw" in an Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match against Michin, Carmella, and Piper Niven.