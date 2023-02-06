Cody Rhodes On Why WWE WrestleMania Doesn't Need The Rock

Though we are in the early stages of the Road to WrestleMania, key stories driving momentum forward have captivated the WWE Universe. The Bloodline is crumbling before our eyes as Sami Zayn, empowered by heightened fan support, aims to take the WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns. Just as interesting, however, is what occurs at WrestleMania once the dust has settled between Zayn and The Bloodline –- Cody Rhodes, the winner of the 2023 Royal Rumble, will be waiting at WrestleMania to challenge whoever the top dog is in WWE.

"The American Nightmare" took some time out of his busy schedule for an in-depth interview with Daily Mail. For Cody, layering together stories and giving fans several moments to look forward is superior to one major story to rely on. "That's where it really takes smart planners and creative individuals on how you layer it, but it's very important and this is something I learned when I was away, is that if someone's doing great, and they are entertaining and helping move that ship forward — and I would say Seth Rollins is another example on 'Raw.'"

Heading into the Royal Rumble last month, there was buzz that Roman Reigns' real life cousin, the legendary Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, might return to WWE. According to Cody, that relative confrontation might even pale in comparison to where WWE is currently steering creatively.

"With all the respect in the world to one of the GOATs, The Rock, it looks like the options we have here within the roster are even better because of the stories that are happening."