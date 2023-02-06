Cody Rhodes On Why WWE WrestleMania Doesn't Need The Rock
Though we are in the early stages of the Road to WrestleMania, key stories driving momentum forward have captivated the WWE Universe. The Bloodline is crumbling before our eyes as Sami Zayn, empowered by heightened fan support, aims to take the WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns. Just as interesting, however, is what occurs at WrestleMania once the dust has settled between Zayn and The Bloodline –- Cody Rhodes, the winner of the 2023 Royal Rumble, will be waiting at WrestleMania to challenge whoever the top dog is in WWE.
"The American Nightmare" took some time out of his busy schedule for an in-depth interview with Daily Mail. For Cody, layering together stories and giving fans several moments to look forward is superior to one major story to rely on. "That's where it really takes smart planners and creative individuals on how you layer it, but it's very important and this is something I learned when I was away, is that if someone's doing great, and they are entertaining and helping move that ship forward — and I would say Seth Rollins is another example on 'Raw.'"
Heading into the Royal Rumble last month, there was buzz that Roman Reigns' real life cousin, the legendary Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, might return to WWE. According to Cody, that relative confrontation might even pale in comparison to where WWE is currently steering creatively.
"With all the respect in the world to one of the GOATs, The Rock, it looks like the options we have here within the roster are even better because of the stories that are happening."
Where The Story Goes Now
Rhodes' story is about fulfilling his destiny of becoming a WWE World Champion –- something that has alluded those in the family that came before him. As Cody's theme song says, "Wrestling has more than one royal family," and the Rhodes vs. Anoaʻi family's "Tribal Chief" to determine the superior leader is already setting the stage for a must-see rivalry.
"I think with the amount of time between now and WrestleMania, it's important I keep my eyes squarely fixed on WrestleMania, squarely wrestling for the WWE Undisputed Championship and as you hinted that may not be against Roman Reigns. Now I don't know if anyone can beat Roman Reigns, I truly don't, but for me, it's about picking up the chip."
Rhodes understands that seeing two top stars clashing for "a belt" might seem simplistic on paper. But with the added drama and history behind each pin attempt, Rhodes hopes he gives the WWE Universe an unforgettable conclusion to his quest.
"I love the melodrama, I love the heaviness in these stories that develop in our industry, but I am very simply a man who's looking for a belt. I'm looking for a championship title belt, the most important one in our world. The biggest in all — not just in the WWE bubble but in all the bubbles — and be the first to say, as a Rhodes, I did it. And it wasn't Dusty Rhodes and it wasn't Dustin Rhodes — it was Cody Rhodes."