Nia Jax Enjoyed WWE Era That Most Hated

Professional wrestling lost its luster for many fans throughout COVID lockdowns, with social distancing guidelines keeping most fans out of the stands and promotions scrambling to find ways to keep their shows engaging.

But for some wrestlers, like Nia Jax, the unique landscape provided a breath of fresh air.

During a recent autograph signing and Q&A session with fans through the Highspots Superstore, Jax commented on WWE's COVID era and said it was her "favorite."

"Good ol' COVID times, that was my favorite," Jax said, while signing a Series 89 Elite Collection Action Figure of herself with the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship belt. "We got to do a lot more."

Jax, who made her surprise return to WWE at the No. 30 spot in the women's Royal Rumble match, won the women's tag team titles twice during WWE's lockdown era alongside her former partner Shayna Baszler. Currently, Jax and Baszler are still in a four-way tie for the most WWE Women's Tag Team Championship reigns of all-time, with the titles being created by WWE in late 2018.

Jax may soon be available to build upon that record or branch back out into WWE's women's division with another solo run. Jax was initially released by WWE back in November 2021 and went on to criticize the company. But the one-time "Raw" Women's Champion's recent return appears to be more permanent than fans expected, after WWE revealed a new t-shirt on its store this week that promotes "Nia Jax is back," implying she's here to stay.