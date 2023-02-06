Rhea Ripley Set For Big Match At WWE Elimination Chamber

2023 women's Royal Rumble match winner Rhea Ripley is taking a slight detour from her road to WrestleMania to answer for some of her past actions. Edge and Beth Phoenix appeared at the very start of Monday night's episode of "WWE Raw," demanding a match against Ripley and Finn Balor.

Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio quickly emerged to address Edge and Phoenix. Despite their Judgment Day colleague not being in attendance, Mysterio accepted the challenge on Ripley's behalf and WWE made the match official. Ripley and Balor will face Edge and Phoenix at the Elimination Chamber event.

Edge and Phoenix are still seeking revenge for an attack on Phoenix at the Extreme Rules event last October. Edge and Balor competed in an "I Quit" match which saw Ripley, Priest, and Dominik Mysterio aiding Balor while Rey Mysterio and Phoenix tried to assist Edge. The numbers advantage proved to be too much as Ripley took down Phoenix and threatened to deliver a con-chair-to "The Glamazon." Seeing no other way to save his wife, Edge quit, giving Balor the victory. However, Ripley still delivered a chair shot to the head of Phoenix.

Phoenix returned to WWE programming earlier this month during the men's Royal Rumble match. Edge was the 24th entrant in the match and quickly eliminated Priest and Balor. After Dominik eliminated Edge, the fight continued in the entrance aisle. Once again, Ripley made her presence known, but Phoenix stormed onto the scene to take down Ripley with a spear.

Ripley overcame the damage done by Phoenix and won the women's Rumble match later in the night, earning herself a championship match at WrestleMania 39. The next night on "Raw," Ripley announced that she will challenge "SmackDown" Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.