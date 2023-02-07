WWE Sent Mandy Rose's Lawyer A Request Shortly Before Release

WWE released Mandy Rose in December 2022 because of adult-themed content posted on FanTime by the 32-year-old. The details emerged the day after Rose's 413-day reign as "NXT" Women's Champion ended at the hands of Roxanne Perez. The former WWE Superstar has now disclosed whether she received any official warning prior to the company terminating her contract.

"No one brought it to my attention besides the night before I lost the title, and it was from my lawyer, and it was just saying, 'Take this link down,' and it came from WWE. It came from legal," Rose said on "The Sessions with Renée Paquette" podcast. "I complied, obviously. It came from work. [I] took the link down right away that night, and the next day was when I lost the title and got fired the following day. So I never really had a warning."

Last month, Rose revealed that she had earned $1 million in a month through her FanTime account in the aftermath of her release. The former Fire and Desire member has recalled the first time she posted on the content-sharing platform.

"At the beginning, it was just a little bit riskier than Instagram," Rose said. "I've also been a sex symbol in WWE for the last seven years, right? ... There's so many different things that I've done [in WWE] that I'm very comfortable and, obviously, nobody forced me to do that."

