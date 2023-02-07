Kevin Sullivan On Why AEW And WWE Are Afraid Of Talent Getting Over

Kevin Sullivan and Jake "The Snake" Roberts are seasoned veterans of pro wrestling, which gives their critiques of the modern product added weight. On the newest episode of "The Snake Pit," the duo discussed how AEW and WWE can improve from a creative standpoint.

For Sullivan, part of the issue is that the two companies are weary of putting someone at the top of the roster because they could jump ship to another promotion. He also thinks their lack of long-term planning presents further issues.

Roberts and Sullivan compared the situation to a novel, in that one wouldn't write the entire thing without knowing what happens at the end. "When [Roberts and others] have the idea for an angle, he knows the end of the angle and backs it all the way up whether it's three months, six months, or whatever."

Roberts said he hopes that storytelling in wrestling has a resurgence, but he recognizes that you need exceptional talent to conduct a memorable story.

"These guys come on television every week and they're given that time and that time is expensive when you start talking about 10 minutes of TV," Roberts said. "Running their f—- yap, you better be pretty f—- good at it. And, fortunately for AEW, they have two or three guys that can do it."

In particular, Roberts thinks Chris Jericho, AEW World Champion MJF, and Kenny Omega are staying on point, with the latter being "pretty close to his favorite."

