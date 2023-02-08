WWE Raw Viewership Down For February 6 Episode

"WWE Raw" could not pull off a hat-trick of shows with a viewership average of over two million viewers as the February 6 episode garnered 1.866 million viewers, according to Wrestlenomics.

The red brand show's viewership numbers had surged to 2.344 million viewers for the "Raw is XXX" special episode on January 23 and 2.114 million viewers for the post-Royal Rumble episode on January 30. As such, this week's show saw a drop of nearly 12 percent from last week's show.

While the first hour started off strong at 1.968 million viewers, the second hour dropped to 1.881 million viewers and the final hour drew 1.750 million viewers. The Becky Lynch vs. Bayley steel cage main evented the show in the third hour.

Despite the drop in overall viewership, WWE's flagship show on the USA Network continued its streak of topping the Cable 150 charts, finishing the night at pole position ahead of two College Basketball games on ESPN, "Below Deck" on Bravo TV and "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Fox News. According to Showbuzz Daily, "Raw" topped the Cable 150 charts with a 0.55 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, down from last week's 0.64 rating in the same key demo.



This week's "Raw" featured several Elimination Chamber qualifying matches, an appearance from Brock Lesnar, a memorable promo exchange involving Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman, and the return of WWE Hall of Famer Lita. As of this writing, the announced lineup for next week's show includes a contract signing segment for the Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley match at Elimination Chamber, a six-woman tag team match pitting six women from "Raw" and "SmackDown" against each other, a Miz TV segment with Seth Rollins, and The Miz vs. Rick Boogs in a grudge match.