AEW Dynamite Preview (2/8): Two Championship Matches, Two Title Eliminator Bouts, Bryan Danielson Vs. RUSH, More

Maxwell Jacob Friedman will have to honor his agreement with Bryan Danielson and defend the AEW World Championship in a 60-minute iron man match at the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view if "The American Dragon" defeats RUSH tonight. In recent weeks, Danielson has been on a crusade to overcome every challenger put in front of him to become the No.1 contender for AEW's top prize. Now, it all boils down to one final clash on a special Championship Fight Night edition of "AEW Dynamite" in El Paso, Texas. Furthermore, the reigning AEW World Champion will be in action this evening when he takes on Konosuke Takeshita in a championship eliminator bout. If the Japanese star defeats MJF, then he will be granted a future title opportunity.

Keeping with the theme of Championship Fight Night, the AEW World Trios Championship will be defended when The Elite – Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks – face AR Fox and Top Flight's Dante and Darius Martin. The champions overcame The Firm's Ethan Page, Matt Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy ahead of tonight's battle on "AEW Rampage" last Friday. Additionally, "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn will watch on from ringside as Max Caster and Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed collide with Colten and Austin Gunn for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. Also, The Bunny will have the chance to earn a shot at the AEW Women's World Championship in a title eliminator match against current titleholder Jamie Hayter.

Lastly, Ricky Starks will run the Garcia-Guevara Gauntlet as he looks to cement another one-on-one tussle with Chris Jericho. It was determined that the "Absolute" would have to go through the entire Jericho Appreciation Society to secure that match.