Backstage WWE Raw News On Brock Lesnar And Lita

This week on "WWE Raw," we got a couple of unexpected appearances with both Brock Lesnar and Lita getting involved during the show. However, according to Fightful, neither was a big secret to those backstage, as each was walking around in the open with no real efforts to keep their attendance hush-hush.

"The Beast" was not listed internally, however, and what became his segment was initially put down as a promo for Austin Theory. Instead, the fans in Orlando got Lesnar coming to the ring to cut a promo on Bobby Lashley, challenging "The All Mighty" to a match at Elimination Chamber with a contract in hand to back it up. Lashley failed to provide an immediate answer for Lesner's request for another bout and wound up receiving not one but two F5s for his delay. The flip side of that is there never was an Austin Theory promo, as the United States Champion sat in on commentary for the Elimination Chamber qualifying match between Montez Ford and Elias.

As for Lita, she made her surprise return during the main event Steel Cage Match between Bayley and Becky Lynch, negating Damage CTRL's attempts at outside interference. Word of her presence on Monday night did eventually leak out beforehand, and that could be because she was seen around the backstage area all evening. What is a mystery though is whether or not her showing up on "Raw" was a one-shot deal, or if there is more in the works with the Hall Of Famer stemming from the Bayley-Becky Lynch feud.