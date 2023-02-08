Jacy Jayne's Kick Has Left Gigi Dolin With A Massive Face Bruise

Toxic Attraction is officially no more. At the end of the February 7 episode of "WWE NXT," Bayley hosted a "Ding Dong, Hello" segment with Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin following their triple threat "NXT" Women's Championship match at NXT Vengeance Day. Seeing as though they still weren't on the same page coming out of the event, Bayley sought to get them back to being the successful tag team they once were. It appeared that Jayne and Dolin had patched things over, but Jayne had other ideas.

After raising each other's arm, Jayne superkicked Dolin and threw her into the "Ding Dong, Hello" prop door. The door didn't budge upon impact, so Jayne delivered another kick to Dolin's face and it certainly left its mark. Dolin took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a photo of a big bruise near her left eye and captioned the post with, "Trauma is the ultimate killer."

trauma is the ultimate killer 🥀 pic.twitter.com/pmIgEyOPTq — Gigi Dolin (@gigidolin_wwe) February 8, 2023

Toxic Attraction initially formed in July 2021 when Mandy Rose returned to "NXT." By Halloween Havoc in October, Rose captured the "NXT" Women's Championship while Dolin and Jayne became "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championship. Dolin and Jayne lost their titles at NXT Stand and Deliver in April but quickly won them back three days later. Their second reign ended in July at the hands of Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade. Rose held the singles title for 413 days until her sudden WWE release in December.

Following Rose's departure, Jayne and Dolin emerged the co-winners of a battle royal to determine who would be Perez's next challenger. They teased a split heading into the title match to play mind games with the champ, but entered Vengeance Day as a unit. It remains to be seen what the future holds for both Jayne and Dolin as singles competitors.