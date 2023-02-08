MJF Praises AEW Luchador's 'Crossover Star Potential'

Rush will be taking on Bryan Danielson on tonight's "AEW Dynamite" — this continues the story of Danielson having to win matches weekly in order to receive a shot at MJF's AEW World Championship at Revolution. Ahead of the anticipated Rush versus Danielson clash, MJF praised Rush, tweeting out: "I don't like Rush. However, I think he far and away has the most crossover star potential we've seen from a luchador in the states in over a decade. Let's hope he proves me right tonight. Earn your pay....Perro." The last luchador to have a massive impact in the United States was Rey Mysterio, who still competes in WWE to this day.

This tweet stems from a backstage segment last week on "Dynamite" where MJF laid out what he wanted Rush to do to Danielson in their match. This will be the first-ever singles encounter between Danielson and Rush, however, they both have been world champions in the past. Both men have held the ROH World Championship during their career, with both having reigns with the title that surpassed 400 days.

Rush has found success in AEW thus far in major victories over the likes of Penta El Zero Miedo, John Silver, and most recently Christopher Daniels, defeating the "Fallen Angel" on the February 3 "AEW Rampage." Rush has yet to pick up championship gold in his short tenure with AEW. His only title opportunities thus far came when he competed in a three-way for the All-Atlantic Championship against Orange Cassidy and future ally Preston Vance, and challenged Jon Moxley for the Interim AEW World Championship, with Rush coming out on the losing end in both contests.