Jerry Lawler's Twitter Account Issues Official Health Update

There is good news to be shared about WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler.

After being hospitalized on Monday — the result of a stroke while at his Florida condo — and making it through surgery, Lawler is apparently doing okay and is on the path to recovery. With a number of friends updating the public on his condition throughout this ordeal, Lawler's Twitter account has now come out to share the latest developments on his health.

"Update on Jerry: After suffering a massive stroke Monday, he is now recovering in a Fort Myers, FL hospital," read the account's tweet. "His speech is limited, but with rehabilitation will regain a full recovery. He thanks everyone for the continued prayers and will be back in the near future." In addition, photos were attached of Lawler awake and alert in his hospital room, accompanied by longtime friend "The Mouth of the South" Jimmy Hart.

Update on Jerry: After suffering a massive Stroke Monday. He is now recovering in a Fort Myers, FL hospital. His speech is limited, but with rehabilitation will regain a full recovery. He thanks everyone for the continued prayers and will be back in the near future. pic.twitter.com/2Ge4XuKVr4 — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) February 8, 2023

Last night, Lawler's former broadcast partner Jim Ross also shared that he had spoken with "The King" and that he was doing well.

Lawler has been through major health scares before, including suffering a heart attack while on the air during a 2012 episode of "WWE Raw." He was able to make a full recovery then as well. Recently, Lawler stepped into the ring to wrestle the Beer City Bruiser at AML Acts of War Games 2 — keeping intact his streak of having wrestled at least one match a year for the last 53 years. He was also a part of the panel for the Royal Rumble pre-show.