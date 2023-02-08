Eric Bischoff Makes Big Claim About The Bloodline Compared To The NWO

The Bloodline has been the most prominent factions in WWE over the past two and a half years, as they have collected the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, the "Raw" and "SmackDown" Tag Team Championships, and even the "NXT North American Championship. Many have praised the faction's storytelling, especially since Sami Zayn joined it. Some have begun comparing this faction to the famous WCW faction from the 1990s: the New World Order. On "83 Weeks," WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW Senior Vice President Eric Bischoff shared his thoughts on the comparisons between the stories and factions.

"The truth is The Bloodline story, in terms of a storyline in and the ingredients and the elements and the discipline and the structure and the nature of it, is a far better story than the NWO," Bischoff said. "Will it have the same impact on the industry as the NWO did? Probably not. But, that has a lot to do with timing. There are so many things that made the NWO work, including Hulk Hogan turning heel, by the way. There were so many things that were just a moment in time that helped propel that storyline at that, that time that you can't replicate that today."

The NWO (represented by Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Sean Waltman) was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a part of the class of 2020. While The Bloodline has not made it to the Hall of Fame just yet due to it still being active, "SmackDown" commentator Michael Cole has stated he believes the storyline deserves an Emmy for how well it has gone.

