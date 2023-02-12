Summer Rae Denies WWE Divas Title Rumor

During her six-year career with WWE, Summer Rae had a pretty eventful run, from helping Mercedes Mone find her footing as Sasha Banks, to being the dance partner of former WWE star Fandango. But during her entire time with the promotion, Rae never once held any gold, whether it be on NXT or the main roster.

There was, however, a rumor that Rae was at one point supposed to win the WWE Divas Championship at WrestleMania 30 when the title was being held by AJ Lee. This was news to Rae however, who revealed she had never even heard of that idea, during a virtual signing for "Golden Ring Collectibles."

"What match was I even in?" Rae asked.

Rae challenged Lee at WrestleMania 30, along with 12 other women, as part of the Vickie Guerrero Divas Championship Invitational match, which Lee won. While Rae's recollection of the event isn't entirely accurate, as she believed current AEW star Saraya had been in the bout, she did recall having a big moment planned for the match that she herself ultimately axed.

"I did have a really big spot, and they were trying to go home, so I took it out," Rae said. "And then Saraya hit her big spot afterwards and then everyone hit their big spots. I do regret [not doing] that, I should've just done it. I was really scared of it, and I pushed it in practice and Lita was helping me. And then I never did it. It was something off the top rope. Someone had someone up in a suplex, and I was going to crossbody the person down."

