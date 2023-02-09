Backstage News On JBL's WWE Status

For the past few months, WWE Hall of Famer JBL has accompanied Baron Corbin to the ring for his matches, touting the former United States Champion as the "Modern Day Wrestling God." However, JBL's opinion on Corbin drastically changed following his pinfall loss to Dexter Lumis on the February 6 edition of "WWE Raw," as he told Corbin backstage after the match that he was done with him. PWInsider have since reported that moving forward, JBL is not currently scheduled to be appearing on "Raw" or WWE TV at all moving forward.

Prior to this partnership, JBL had not been on WWE TV regularly for a few years, as the last time he was consistently on TV was as a commentary for the "WWE SmackDown" brand. Following his run on commentary, JBL also has worked on kickoff panels that air prior to WWE premium live events, with other talent such as Booker T and Kayla Braxton regularly appearing on them. The former WWE Champion has not wrestled for WWE since his quick appearance in the 2012 Royal Rumble, with his last singles match coming up at WrestleMania 25 against Rey Mysterio.

While he will reportedly be separated from JBL now, Corbin has gone through a plethora of gimmick changes during his time with WWE. Corbin has gone through the Lone Wolf character, Constable Corbin, King Corbin, "Bum Ass" Baron Corbin, Happy Corbin, and currently just Baron Corbin. Prior to JBL deciding to drop Corbin, he had lost seven straight matches on TV and PLEs — including losses to Kevin Owens and an Elimination Chamber qualifying match to Johnny Gargano — with his most recent victory coming in November 2022 over Akira Tozawa.