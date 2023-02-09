Matt Cardona Teases Possible Championship Match At Historic Arena

Matt Cardona is no stranger to championship gold — winning two major world titles since being released from WWE in 2020. While Cardona may be most known for his work as GCW World Champion, Cardona also held the NWA World's Heavyweight Championship for nearly 120 days before having to vacate it due to injury. Cardona never officially lost the title, and he has a chance to win the belt back coming up against current champion Tyrus.

While defeating the controversial Tyrus is Cardona's goal at the moment, he already has his eyes set on a future challenger if he reclaims the title, with the match potentially taking place in an iconic pro wrestling arena. "If I win the NWA World's Heavyweight Championship, I will put it on the line against you, Bully, wherever you want," Cardona said appearing on "Busted Open Radio. "I would love to do it in the ECW Arena and get my revenge ... and show the world that I am the new face of extreme." Cardona has already competed in a three-way for the NWA World's Heavyweight Championship, however, Tyrus pinned Trevor Murdoch for the win — meaning Tyrus' hasn't beaten Cardona.

Cardona will battle Tyrus on NWA Nuff Said this Saturday, February 11, in a No Seconds Allowed match. While Cardona offered Ray an NWA World's Heavyweight Championship match in the future, Tyrus later made his way onto "Busted Open Radio" and also offered Ray a future title shot. 2023 may be a year of world title matches for Ray, as he already unsuccessfully vied for the Impact World Championship at Hard To Kill.

