Arn Anderson Says Hitting Spinbuster On WWE HOFer Was Career Highlight

When one has had a career like Arn Anderson has, it's hard to pick one moment that stands out between all the great matches, great promos, and other accomplishments. For Anderson though, it's not that hard to pick out, mainly because it involved a match where he was technically not even a participant.

In an interview with WrestlingNewsCo, the AEW star reflected on his famous Spinebuster spot in the Undertaker vs. Ric Flair match from WrestleMania X8. Anderson gushed over the moment, which he knew ahead of time would be special, hence why he immediately accepted the idea when pitched it.

"I jumped all over it," Anderson said. "When they said 'Hey, how'd you like to get involved with the Taker-Flair match?' there wasn't any of the shuffling of the feet ... 'You're damn right, yes. Point me to the entrance.' People ask me what's the highest point of your career and best match and all that. I wasn't in the match, but I was involved in the finish of it. That's it. It stands alone ... It was such a perfectly executed screwjob."

Anderson believes it worked so well because he was able to quietly sneak down to ringside without being seen. That, according to Double A, helped make the spot more surprising.

"By the time I got to ringside, I just — poof — I just popped up," Anderson said. "It was so well executed when I hit that Spinebuster. It was a reaction, it wasn't like a babyface 'That's Arn Anderson!' It was a 'Holy s**t, this may actually happen. Flair may actually beat him with this,' because of the execution, rolling out of the ring, hiding, the referee shaking it off, making the count. It was just so well done by those guys, and it was the highlight of my wrestling career."

If you use quotes in this article, please credit WrestlingNewsCo and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription