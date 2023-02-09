Stokely Hathaway Demands Punishment For AEW Star

The Firm has experienced its fair share of problems in recent weeks, with nearly all of them centered around HOOK. Last night on "AEW Dynamite" after running his mouth about all the trouble HOOK has been for the group, Stokely Hathaway found himself face-to-face with the cold-hearted handsome devil. And while HOOK left Hathaway with stern words of warning, it appears there may have been more to their interaction.

Today on Twitter, Hathaway released a lengthy statement about what transpired in the altercation, showing off an injury he claims was the result of it all. "HOOK will pay for his crimes," he tweeted. "It was confirmed there was a forearm fracture, which required a cast. I am distraught. I roll dice with my left hand, so I'm f****d. Please don't make me sue this company, Tony Khan," he further threatened, adding that he'd replace the portrait of Tony's father Shad Khan that hangs in his office with one of "The Godfather of Soul" James Brown once he eventually came to own AEW.

He challenged Khan to do what was right, calling for both punishment to HOOK and financial compensation for him and his alleged injury. Additionally, he invoked Rev. Al Sharpton's name to insinuate future trouble for the AEW owner if he doesn't comply with Hathaway's demands.

Tony Khan has yet to respond to Hathaway, but moving forward, it's a safe bet that HOOK will have a response soon enough — perhaps as soon as this Friday's "AEW Rampage" — either with his words or more actions.