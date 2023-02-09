Anthony Bowens Makes Promise Following AEW World Tag Title Loss

Anthony Bowens and Max Caster of The Acclaimed lost their AEW World Tag Team Championships in the main event of the February 8, 2023, edition of "AEW Dynamite" to The Gunns — a tag team they have been feuding with on and off for months. Following this major loss for The Acclaimed, Bowens tweeted out: "I don't really have words at the moment BUT I promise you we'll get those titles back. Plus, now we know where Daddy Ass stands..with The Acclaimed where he belongs EVERYONE LOVES ACCLAIMED #AEWDynamite"

The Gunns did not win the AEW World Tag Team Championships clean, as there were title shots to the head and a ref bump on top of the action in the match. While The Gunns have come out of the match victorious, this does not mean The Acclaimed's desire for tag gold has diminished, as there is a chance the two teams meet once again at AEW's upcoming pay-per-view, Revolution.

The Acclaimed held the AEW world tag titles for 140 days, as they originally defeated Swerve in our Glory for the championship gold on the 2022 Grand Slam edition of "Dynamite." In winning the tag gold, Bowens became the first openly gay champion in AEW's history. They successfully defended the AEW World Tag Team Championships six times, defeating teams such as FTR and Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.