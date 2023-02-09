Michael Cole Is The Perfect WWE WrestleMania 39 Opponent For Bayley

WWE star Bayley has had her fair share of long-running rivalries, from her on-again, off-again friendship with Sasha Banks, to chasing after gold held by Charlotte Flair or Becky Lynch. But while "The Role Model" is widely celebrated for battling her fellow "NXT" Horsewomen over the years, another of her longstanding enemies is less intuitive: WWE commentator Michael Cole.

When WWE was without a live audience during the pandemic in 2020, Bayley began picking on Cole for things she would hear him say from the announce desk. The verbal jabs and trolling lasted for months inside WWE's Performance Center and eventually the ThunderDome arenas. Bayley even took it so far as to shave the word "Cole" into the back of her head going into the 2021 women's Royal Rumble match, and since her return at WWE SummerSlam 2022, her vendetta against Cole has continued — during a recent appearance on "The Bump," the multi-time women's champion even challenged WWE's lead announcer to a match at WrestleMania.

And you know what? After thinking about it, that sounds pretty good to us! Rivalries are meant to be settled in the ring, after all, and Cole is actually the perfect opponent for Bayley at WrestleMania 39.