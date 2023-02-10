WWE SmackDown Preview (2/10): The Usos Vs. Braun Strowman And Ricochet For The SmackDown Tag Team Championship, More

Will Jey Uso show up for tonight's "SmackDown" Tag Team Championship match in Uncasville, Connecticut? The Usos are set to defend the gold against "SmackDown" Tag Team Contenders Tournament winners Braun Strowman and Ricochet. However, Jimmy Uso may have to draft in Solo Sikoa as a replacement using the Freebird Rule after his brother walked out on The Bloodline following the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble. That incident saw a distressed Jey exit the ring after refusing to attack Sami Zayn, who had smashed Reigns in the back with a steel chair moments earlier. Jey hasn't appeared on WWE programming since that dramatic turn of events.

A new No.1 contender for the WWE Intercontinental Championship will be determined this evening when Rey Mysterio, Madcap Moss, Karrion Kross, and Legado Del Fantasma's Santos Escobar collide in a fatal four-way match. The winner of that bout will go on to challenge GUNTHER – who recently set the record for the longest Intercontinental title reign of the 21st century – for the prize.

Charlotte Flair retained the "SmackDown" Women's Championship against Sonya Deville last week, but it's currently unclear if she will have any more title defenses between now and WrestleMania 39. "The Queen" is currently penciled in to defend the belt against 2023 women's Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley at the big two-night event in Los Angeles. We will perhaps find out tonight what's next for the champion and if she will have any more obstacles to overcome before April.