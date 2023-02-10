AEW Rampage Preview (2/10): Orange Cassidy Title Defense, Blackpool Combat Club In Action, Ruby Soho Vs. Marina Shafir

Tonight on TNT, "AEW Rampage" is set to feature four matches alongside promos from both Mark Briscoe and Dustin Rhodes. Following his main event debut for AEW following the untimely passing of his brother Jay, Mark Briscoe will share with the world what's on his mind as he looks to honor his brother's legacy in the wrestling business. Rhodes, who is currently feuding with Swerve Strickland, will likely address Strickland's victory last week against Brian Pillman Jr., as well as the harsh words he's had for second-generation wrestlers in recent weeks.

Along with that, Orange Cassidy will defend the AEW All-Atlantic Championship against Lee Moriarty of The Firm. Following this week's "AEW Dynamite," Cassidy and Danhausen found themselves at odds with Stokely Hathaway, who took offense to Danhausen replacing Lexy Nair to interview him backstage. As tensions escalated, Cassidy stepped in and a match between Moriarty and Cassidy for the title was set.

While she still finds herself in the middle of the battle between AEW originals Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter and more recent outsiders Saraya and Toni Storm, Ruby Soho will face off against another WWE alum tonight — Marina Shafir. Will Storm and Saraya involve themselves in Soho's affairs?

Meanwhile, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta of the Blackpool Combat Club will look to purvey their patented brand of violence as they step into the ring with the trio of Kip Sabian, the Butcher, and the Blade tonight. Moxley is coming off a victory against "Hangman" Adam Page last week, while Sabian recently came up short while challenging for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship.

Finally, "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry is set to compete against an unannounced opponent after proclaiming that he has his sights set on singles gold in 2023.