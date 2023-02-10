WWE Adds Two New Undertaker One-Man Show Stops Ahead Of WrestleMania

Since debuting last summer, The Undertaker's "1 deadMAN SHOW" has become a popular attraction attached to several WWE premium live event weekends, including SummerSlam, Survivor Series, and most recently, Royal Rumble.

After its impending stop in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on February 16 amidst Elimination Chamber festivities, the "1 deadMAN SHOW" is set to make two more. As announced by WWE, fans can take a peek behind the curtain as The Undertaker gears up for a pair of shows ahead of WrestleMania 39. On March 24, the WWE Hall of Famer will make his way to The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The following week, The Undertaker takes on the city of Los Angeles — the site of this year's WrestleMania — as he gathers at The Novo at LA Live on Friday, March 31.

"'UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW' will feature 'The Phenom' in an intimate setting, sharing never-before-heard stories from his Hall of Fame career and taking questions from the WWE Universe in attendance," WWE shared. "The show has sold out venues in Nashville, Philadelphia, Boston, and San Antonio since debuting last summer.

Tickets for each show go on sale this Tuesday, February 14 at 10:00 AM PST. For the Las Vegas show, purchases will be made available through Ticketmaster, while axs.com will be the go-to site to access tickets to the Los Angeles event.

Wrestling Inc. previously made its way to The Undertaker's inaugural show in Nashville, noting its duration unfolded into about two hours' worth of stories, and a Q&A segment with the audience.