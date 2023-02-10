WWE Board Members George Barrios And Michelle Wilson Announce New Venture

Following their departure from WWE in 2020, wrestling fans probably thought they had heard the last of George Barrios and Michelle Wilson. Now it seems they can't stop hearing about them. Barrios and Wilson made their sudden return to WWE's Board of Directors in January, following VInce McMahon's re-ascension to Chairman, and now they're making more moves, this time with NBA great Carmelo Anthony. In a press release on Friday, Barrios, Wilson, and Anthony launched Isos7 Sports Investment, a new venture looking to "provide growth capital, targeting $50 million to $100 million per investment, to a diversified portfolio of sports leagues, teams, emerging properties, and ancillary businesses in North America, Europe, and pan-Asia." It was also noted that the venture is looking to have access to over $750 million in capital.

"We believe sports assets will continue to benefit from global macro tailwinds and secular industry trends driving significant, predictable, and stable growth," Barrios and Wilson explained. "We are thrilled to partner with Carmelo, a trailblazer for athletes in investing, business development, and philanthropy. We have a shared vision for how a new wave of diverse investors will identify global growth opportunities and impact the marketplace."

In addition to Barrios, Wilson, and Anthony, the venture will also see Brian Flinn serve as a partner for Isos7, with Flinn overseeing investment and operation teams. Flinn is connected to both Anthony and Barrios/Wilson; he previously worked with Anthony's former team, the New York Knicks, served as the former SVP & Global Head of Marketing for the NBA, and was also Chief Marketing Officer at WWE. As of this writing, it's unclear what effect, if any, this new venture will have on Barrios or Wilson's duties as part of WWE's Board.