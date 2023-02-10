Tyrus Set To Headline Upcoming AAA Vs. NWA Show

Leave it to the world of professional wrestling to provide yet another instance of something that has to be seen to be believed. NWA World Heavyweight Champion Tyrus will be defending his title on an AAA vs. NWA show.

Per Luchablog, Tyrus will be main eventing the upcoming AAA vs. NWA: The World Is A Vampire event, set to operate in conjunction with a Smashing Pumpkins concert at Foro Sol on March 4. As for his opponent, he'll be defending his title against Daga. That is provided, of course, that he gets by Matt Cardona this weekend in Tampa at Nuff Said, where the belt will once again be on the line. Tyrus won the NWA World Heavyweight Championship back in November at the Hard Times 3 pay-per-view, defeating Cardona and Trevor Murdoch in a Triple Threat Match.

For Daga, who recently re-emerged in AAA with an appearance at the December show in Tempe, Arizona, this marks his first-ever challenge for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship. However, he does have a bit of experience over the course of his career in title bouts. In MLW, he challenged Low Ki for the MLW World Championship in 2018 whereas he went after Davey Richards' Ring of Honor World Title in 2011.

Other matches that look to be on the card include Psycho Clown vs. Trevor Murdoch, Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf 450 defending the NWA World Tag Team Titles against Blue Demon Jr. and Vampiro, and Kamille defending the NWA Women's World Title against Flammer, among others.