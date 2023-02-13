Mojo Rawley Loves To Hate This Former WWE Star

Prior to his singles run in WWE, Mojo Rawley teamed with Matt Cardona (then known as Zack Ryder) on "WWE NXT," and they were collectively called The Hype Bros. In his appearance on the "Oh...You Didn't Know" podcast, Rawley addressed his current relationship with Cardona now that they are not in WWE.

"He is the No. 1 person on the planet that I love to hate," Rawley said. "He is my favorite person to bury, talk trash to. We haven't had our story, like our feud in a wrestling ring in years. I'm still tweeting, posting him and he does the same as if we're still in it ... I could go all in on him."

After their "NXT" run Cardona and Rawley moved up to the "SmackDown" roster in the 2016 WWE Draft. Despite attempts at tag team gold, the pairing would never fulfill that goal, leading to Rawley eventually turning on Cardona in 2017. They had their blowoff match on the Clash Of Champions Kickoff show, where Rawley defeated Cardona, and Rawley walked away victorious once again when they had yet another match a few weeks later.

While they never received their full-on blowoff feud as some had desired, it could potentially happen in the future as previously released talents have returned to WWE in the past few months, with Cardona being a name commonly brought up. Rawley's name is not one that has been reported, however, his eventual return would not be impossible as he's not signed with any company.

Rawley was a part of WWE from 2012 until 2021, with the only championship gold he won being the 24/7 Championship, while he was also in high-profile segments with NFL player Rob Gronkowski.

