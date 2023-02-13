Madusa Opens Up About Mending The Fence With Vince McMahon

For a long time, the thought that Madusa and WWE could reunite was a stretch, largely due to her tossing the WWE Women's Championship in the trash during her famous debut on "WCW Monday Nitro." The odds went down again when Madusa left wrestling in 2001, in favor of a career driving monster trucks.

Old wounds began to heal, however, when WWE reached out to Madusa a few years ago, which she revealed in an interview with Just Alyx. "Around 2015, I got a text," Madusa said. "I was sitting in a driver's meeting for the monster trucks, getting ready to go race, and I got a few texts from WWE. They told me to call the office."

Initially thinking it was a prank, Madusa got in touch with former head of talent relations Mark Carrano, who asked her if she would like to be in the WWE Hall of Fame.

"I drop everything and I said 'Are you sure?'" Madusa said. "And then my next words were ... 'Does Vince know?' He started laughing. He goes 'We're past that. Vince is way past that. He really wants you in the Hall of Fame.' So yeah, it was like 'Wow.'"

Despite her initial doubt, Madusa revealed she wasn't worried about having heat with Vince McMahon.

"Not in 2015," Madusa said. "I've always been Vince's girl. I was a company girl. I was one of the ones that were always on time, never did drugs ... you know what I mean? So I was that girl. Vince always treated me well. Despite what people say, he was always good to me. Well ... except for the fact that he killed the division and got rid of me."

She was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015, and has featured on WWE television in recent years, most recently at "RAW is XXX."