WWE Hall Of Famer Seems To Agree With Bella Twins' Raw XXX Criticism

Following "WWE Raw XXX" in January, The Bella Twins went live on Instagram and expressed their disdain for the lack of women's representation on the show as WWE Hall of Famer Madusa was the only female legend to make an appearance on the show. While Nikki and Brie Bella were originally scheduled to make an appearance, they reportedly pulled out of the event.

While speaking on "Just Alyx," former WWE Women's Champion Madusa addressed the lack of women's legends at "Raw XXX" and how she felt about the segment she was a part of.

"My thought when I did see a little bit of that was like, 'What is all of this?' And then I started thinking, well, I was the only woman legend there," Madusa said. "That was an honor. I thought maybe they'd be praising that at least. You know, having one of their older peers there. But I didn't see any of that. If they were so upset, why wouldn't they say? Why did Blayze not have anything better for her than just a poker game? So it goes both ways. I guess to have one there is great. But then again, it could have been more than a poker game."

Madusa was seen backstage during the show, playing a poker game alongside fellow Hall of Famers and current stars. While certain male talent from the past received bigger moments, such as Hulk Hogan coming out at the beginning of the show and D-Generation X having a segment in the ring with Imperium, Madusa was the only female wrestler from the past who was featured. Bayley and Becky Lynch's steel cage match also did not take place due to other segments taking up more time.